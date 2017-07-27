On the surface, the financial story seems like it should be different: Twitter is where news breaks, and where the President of the United States shapes policy on a near-daily basis. Facebook is where your mom hangs out.
But billions of dollars of advertisers' money chasing relevance and influence have flowed overwhelmingly to the latter.
