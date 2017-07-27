Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A monitor displays Twitter Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)
A monitor displays Twitter Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

Facebook vs. Twitter: A tale of two social networks Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Susan Krashinsky Robertson - MARKETING REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On the surface, the financial story seems like it should be different: Twitter is where news breaks, and where the President of the United States shapes policy on a near-daily basis. Facebook is where your mom hangs out.

But billions of dollars of advertisers’ money chasing relevance and influence have flowed overwhelmingly to the latter.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Susan Krashinsky Robertson on Twitter: @susinsky

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular