On the surface, the financial story seems like it should be different: Twitter is where news breaks, and where the President of the United States shapes policy on a near-daily basis. Facebook is where your mom hangs out.
But billions of dollars of advertisers’ money chasing relevance and influence have flowed overwhelmingly to the latter.Report Typo/Error
- Facebook Inc$172.45+2.01(+1.18%)
- Twitter Inc$16.75-0.09(-0.53%)
- Updated July 28 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.