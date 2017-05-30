Montreal-based Goodfood Market Inc. is poised to become the first public company in one of the world’s fastest growing sectors – meal kit deliveries.

The three-year-old startup is taking to the public markets in an unconventional way, through a reverse takeover of a publicly listed TSX Venture Exchange shell company on the heels of a $21-million subscription receipts offering led by GMP Securities. The proposed amalgamation was announced in March and received conditional approval from the junior exchange last week. The stock, newly renamed Goodfood, is set to begin trading on the main TSX exchange next week. “We really liked the idea of a reverse takeover because we could get access to a big pool of public market investors and we could [go public] in a way that’s quicker, less risky, less expensive than a traditional IPO,” said Goodfood’s 28-year-old co-founder and chief executive officer Jonathan Ferrari, a former RBC Capital Markets investment banker.

