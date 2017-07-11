Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canadian enterprise-software stalwart Open Text Corp. is taking an aggressive stand against giant rival International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) as it launches its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)
Canadian enterprise-software stalwart Open Text Corp. is taking an aggressive stand against giant rival International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) as it launches its artificial intelligence (AI) platform. (Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail)

Open Text targets IBM in aggressive artificial intelligence push Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Canadian enterprise-software stalwart Open Text Corp. is taking an aggressive stand against giant rival International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) as it launches its artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The company stores and manages vast troves of content for corporate and government customers. Through its AI platform, Magellan, it will enable its customers to deploy machine-learning algorithms to sweep through their data managed by Open Text to unearth useful trends and indicators, such as when they should maintain equipment or take efforts to retain disaffected employees.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Sean Silcoff on Twitter: @SeanSilcoff

Also on The Globe and Mail

EU fines Google record $2.7-billion in antitrust case (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular