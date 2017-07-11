Canadian enterprise-software stalwart Open Text Corp. is taking an aggressive stand against giant rival International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) as it launches its artificial intelligence (AI) platform.

The company stores and manages vast troves of content for corporate and government customers. Through its AI platform, Magellan, it will enable its customers to deploy machine-learning algorithms to sweep through their data managed by Open Text to unearth useful trends and indicators, such as when they should maintain equipment or take efforts to retain disaffected employees.

