A record-breaking experiment by a Chinese satellite has taken the weird world of quantum physics to new heights and is likely to spur other countries, including Canada, in their efforts to develop an unhackable form of long-distance communication.

“We have done something that was absolutely impossible using conventional approaches,” said Jian-Wei Pan, project leader and physicist at the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei. In an e-mail, Dr. Pan went on to suggest his team’s work “has kick-started a new quantum space race.”

The tour de force experiment featured a device on the satellite beaming pairs of photons – individual particles of light – linked by a mysterious effect known as quantum entanglement to two separate receiving stations on Earth. The stations were located 1,203 kilometres apart, a ten-fold increase over similar ground-based experiments. Because such quantum signals are effectively impervious to eavesdropping, the results have implications for efforts to establish secure networks around the world.

“I believe this will lead to an increase of interest in other countries to follow up,” said Thomas Jennewein, a researcher at the University of Waterloo, who called the Chinese result a first “proof of concept” for satellite-based quantum communications.

Dr. Jennewein has long been working toward a Canadian ground-to-space version of the experiment, and last fall demonstrated that a system he built at Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing was able to establish a link with a passing aircraft. In March, the federal government allocated an additional $80.9-million to the Canadian Space Agency’s budget over the next five years, part of which is earmarked for the development of a quantum encryption satellite demonstration mission. Germany, the United States, and Britain are pursuing their own variants of quantum communications in space.

The effect of the Chinese satellite, dubbed Micius, may be to quicken the pace of theose projects, particularly because it appears to have come off without a hitch. In an e-mail to The Globe and Mail, Dr. Pan revealed that he and his team were able to get the experiment working within a couple of months of the satellite’s launch last August. The results, published Thursday in the journal Science, show that entanglement, an effect that is so strange it was once considered a reason why quantum physics must be wrong, could provide the underpinning of a future secure quantum Internet.

When photon pairs are entangled, it is possible to use the characteristics of one photon received at one station to determine the characteristics of the other even though there is no apparent physical connection between the two. The phenomenon, which Albert Einstein once called “spooky action at a distance,” is analogous to tossing a coin and using the result to correctly predict the outcome of a coin-toss taking place in another room.

Despite its apparent violation of the rules of cause-and-effect, the effect has practical consequences because entangled photons can be used, in principle, to communicate the key to an encrypted message that no eavesdropper would be able to steal.

In recent years, quantum entanglement has has been demonstrated in laboratory experiments and has worked for photons sent through optical fibres up to 100 kilometres long. This distance has remained a technical barrier because entangled photons are eventually absorbed by the medium they are moving through. They cannot be amplified or copied without sacrificing the delicate quantum connection that exists between them – the same limitation that makes it impossible to eavesdrop on a quantum signal undetected.

To send quantum signals farther, scientists have increasingly looked to the vacuum of space, which allows entangled photons to travel for hundreds or even thousands of kilometres before re-entering the atmosphere.

Yet the challenges are formidable. To succeed, the Chinese satellite had to simultaneously track the two ground stations with high precision as it passed overhead, spitting out photons at the rate of thousands per second.

“What they did is a major undertaking,” said Dr. Jennewein.

The result is the first of several expected from the Chinese mission, but Dr. Pan said he is already thinking about follow-on missions to push the technology further.

“The current Micius satellite only has five minutes coverage time in each ground station,” he said. “To increase the time and area coverage, we plan to launch satellites at higher orbit, which require us to develop new techniques to further increase the link efficiency.”

