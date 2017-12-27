Feast your mind: Try The Globe’s 2017 science quiz

3 Which theory, published in 2017 by researchers at the University of Toronto, explains why seven very close-orbiting planets in a newly discovered solar system known as Trappist-1 haven’t crashed into one another?

a. the planets are forced apart by polarizing views about the Trump administration

b. the gravitational influence of a larger, unseen planet is keeping the other seven in line

c. the system is newly formed so there hasn’t been enough time for the planets to collide yet

d. the planets’ orbital periods are in resonance, like musical notes, so the system moves in harmony