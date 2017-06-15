Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A deal could value the company at at least $9-billion (U.S.), the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Slack declined to comment, while Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organize and share files.

The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software – such as Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.’s Skype.

The San Francisco-based company has raised more than $500-million from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8-billion at its last private financing round a year ago.

