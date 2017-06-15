Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Slack app is displayed on a mobile phone, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP Photo)
The Slack app is displayed on a mobile phone, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP Photo)

Amazon reportedly considering acquisition of message platform Slack Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chatroom startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A deal could value the company at at least $9-billion (U.S.), the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Slack declined to comment, while Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organize and share files.

The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software – such as Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.’s Skype.

The San Francisco-based company has raised more than $500-million from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8-billion at its last private financing round a year ago.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amazon opens first NYC bookstore (Reuters)
 
  • Amazon.com Inc
    $964.17
    -12.30
    (-1.26%)
  • Updated June 15 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular