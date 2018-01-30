 Skip to main content

Facebook to ban advertisements related to cryptocurrency, ICOs

Facebook Inc. said on Tuesday it will ban ads promoting financial products and services tied to cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

"We've created a new policy that prohibits ads that promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency," said Facebook's product management director, Rob Leathern.

The new policy will be implemented across its platforms, including Facebook, Audience Network and Instagram, the company said.

