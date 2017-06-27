Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Tim Westergren, founder of Pandora internet radio, rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2011. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
Tim Westergren, founder of Pandora internet radio, rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2011. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

Pandora Media’s CEO Tim Westergren to step down Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Music streaming service Pandora Media Inc’s co-founder Tim Westergren stepped down as chief executive and board member as part of a management shuffle.

The company’s shares fell 2.6 per cent at $8.24 in early trading.

Pandora said on Tuesday President Mike Herring and Chief Marketing Officer Nick Bartle are also leaving the company.

Westergren, who co-founded Pandora in 2000, served as its CEO and president from May 2002 to July 2004, before returning to lead the company last year.

Pandora named Naveen Chopra, who was hired as chief financial officer in February, as its interim CEO. Former Myspace co-president Jason Hirschhorn was named to the company’s board.

Pandora, which has never turned a profit on an annual basis, faces intensifying competition from services such as Sweden’s Spotify, Apple Inc’s Apple Music and Alphabet’s Google Play Music.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc said earlier this month that it would invest $480-million in Pandora, helping the company shore up its balance sheet.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Israeli tech firm turns parked car windows into video displays (Reuters)
 
  • Pandora Media Inc
    $8.37
    -0.09
    (-1.06%)
  • Updated June 27 10:26 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular