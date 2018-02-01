Thanks Alexa: Amazon sales jump 38%, leading procession of tech giant results

Amazon.com Inc. led a wave of big tech earnings on Thursday, surging past analysts' expectations in its fourth quarter, reporting a nearly US$2-billion profit – its highest ever – as sales soared 38 per cent.

The digital retailer and cloud-service provider, which has been rapidly expanding into the physical retail and voice-assistance markets, delivered US$3.75 in diluted earnings a share for the quarter ending Dec. 31. While a benefit earned from changes in U.S. tax law means the figures are not exactly comparable, the earnings figure was double the consensus analyst estimate of US$1.85, according to Thomson Reuters.

Amazon, Apple Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported their most recent quarters' financial results after markets closed on Thursday. Apple joined Amazon in surpassing expectations, reporting earnings of US$3.89 a share versus analysts' US$3.82 estimate.

Alphabet did not hit its US$9.98 consensus. The company reported it had earned US$9.70 a share – although it further said that changes to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted in December, made it incur a one-time US$9.9-billion expense that drove the quarter's earnings to a loss of US$4.35 a share. Even though it was Thursday's weakest major tech-stock link, Alphabet still showed signs of strength, with US$27-billion in Google ad sales helping to drive total year-over-year revenue up 24 per cent.

Thursday's reports further fuel these tech companies' breakneck race to become the first U.S. company to reach a market capitalization of US$1-trillion. Apple remains the clear leader, at US$852-billion after markets closed on Thursday.

But the path forward remains foggy. Investors had a keen eye on Apple's iPhone sales, and its 77.3 million handsets sold represented a 1-per-cent drop over a year earlier. Alphabet, close behind Apple with a market cap of US$813-billion, missed expectations. And Amazon, more than US$100-billion behind them, has seen its share price nearly double in the past two years.

In after-hours trading on Thursday, Apple's stock swung as high as nearly 4 per cent and Amazon was up about 2 per cent, while Alphabet had fallen more than 2 per cent.

Amazon's diversification

Amazon had its strongest holiday quarter sales growth in eight years, fuelled by the company's traditional e-commerce and cloud computing even as it pushes into new businesses such as advertising, entertainment and groceries.

The results reassured investors that Amazon's spending on its initiatives poses no threat of distractions from its main businesses. Revenue growth is accelerating even as the company is expected to cross US$200-billion in sales this year.

"They're topping expectations in terms of driving new demand to the platform and becoming more profitable," said James Cakmak, an analyst at Monness Crespi Hardt & Co.

Its physical retail segment, largely driven by its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, had US$4.5-billion in sales last quarter. Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky said on a conference call with analysts that the division's sales in the quarter were better than the company's guidance and that recent reports of some locations running out of many items "may be tied to increased demand" after the company reduced prices.

The company said its fourth-quarter financials included a provisional US$789-million benefit from the tax-law changes that drove Google's nearly US$10-billion expense, but that it might have to revise its results as it analyzes the tax impact.

Apple's iPhone math

Apple's low reported iPhone sales from the crucial holiday period suggested waning demand for its most-important product. But the company quelled concern by showing that consumers who buy the gadget are willing to pay for the flagship model.

The average selling price for the iPhone was US$796 in the crucial holiday quarter. That was up from less than US$700 a year earlier, suggesting people gravitate toward the iPhone X, which starts at US$999 – in Canada, it is $1,319.

Revenue from iPhones jumped 13 per cent despite fewer units sold. This reassured investors who were initially spooked when Apple forecast lower-than-expected revenue in the current quarter and reported total iPhone holiday sales that missed analysts' estimates.

The company had said earlier in January that it would pay $38-billion in taxes on foreign earnings in accordance with new U.S. tax law.

Alphabet's new chair

Alphabet's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates, hobbled by rising payments to web-search partners, higher marketing expenses and troubles at YouTube that weighed on its advertising business during the holiday quarter.

Traffic acquisition costs, payments to phone makers and web browsers, rose to US$6.45-billion, or 24 per cent of Google's overall ad revenue. Google has attributed the surge in that expense to the rising number of ads it runs on YouTube, mobile devices and automated systems that require sharing more money with partners.

Despite the steady growth in Google's ad sales, it continued to struggle with lower ad rates, primarily from the rise in mobile ads. In the fourth quarter, cost-a-click fell 14 per cent. In recent months, Amazon has expanded its ad engine aggressively, aiming for many of the same digital budgets that Google gets.

Alphabet announced it had appointed John Hennessy, a board member since 2004, to be its new chair. Outgoing chair Eric Schmidt, who had been the company's chief executive officer from 2001 to 2011, announced late last year that he would be stepping down.

