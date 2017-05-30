Surging Toronto financial management software startup Wave Accounting Inc. has landed a $24-million (U.S.) venture investment led by National Australia Bank (NAB), Royal Bank of Canada and Power Corp. of Canada’s venture arm Portag3, and revealed it’s in talks with the two banks to embed their banking services into its offerings to its 2.5 million small-business users.Report Typo/Error
