The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday law enforcement had knocked offline the dark web marketplace AlphaBay, working with international partners to shutter the site accused of allowing thousands of vendors to sell illegal drugs.

AlphaBay mysteriously went offline earlier this month. It was widely considered the biggest online black market for drugs, estimated to host daily transactions totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The site allowed users to sell and buy opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, contributing to a rising drug epidemic in the United States, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “The dark net is not a place to hide,” Sessions said at a news briefing in Washington, D.C. to announce the action.

The Justice Department said law enforcement partners in the Netherlands had also taken down Hansa Market, another dark web marketplace.

FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe said AlphaBay was ten times as large as Silk Road, a dark website the agency had shut down in 2013.

