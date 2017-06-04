Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) logo is seen in Toronto November 9, 2007. (Mark Blinch / Reuters)

Zymeworks IPO bears good tidings for Canadian biotechnology

Sean Silcoff

OTTAWA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Canadian biotechnology business is a picture of good health.

On Friday, management of Vancouver-based cancer therapy developer Zymeworks Inc. rang the bell on the Toronto Stock Exchange, five weeks after its stock debuted in a $59-million (U.S.) initial public offering in Canada and on the New York Stock Exchange. It was by far the largest biotech IPO on a Canadian exchange in a decade and came on the heels of one of the largest stock offerings ever by a Canadian biotech firm, after dual-listed lupus-drug developer Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised $150.5-million in March.

