Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur faces seventh first-degree murder charge The Canadian Press | Apr. 11 2018 Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is facing a seventh first-degree murder charge, as Toronto police say the remains of three more men have been identified. McArthur was charged Wednesday in the death of Abdulbasir Faizi.