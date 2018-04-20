Animation shows proposed development at Bloor and Dundas in Toronto Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist Special to The Globe and Mail | Apr. 20 2018 Show Description A substantial development is planned near the intersection of Bloor and Dundas Streets in Toronto, combining shopping, education and residential use at this hub where different transit options meet. Animation courtesy Choice Properties REIT. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print