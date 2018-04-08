Broncos president says players would want team to carry on in future Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 08 2018 Show Description The president of the Saskatchewan hockey team devastated by a bus crash that left 15 people dead says he knows the players would want the team to carry on in the future. A vigil for the Humboldt Broncos is set for Sunday night at their home arena. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print