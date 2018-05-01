Canada in ‘exploratory’ Safe Third Country talks with U.S.: Goodale Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | May. 01 2018 Show Description Despite reports Canada wants the Safe Third Country Agreement to apply to the entire border, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says that would “increase insecurity.” The Liberals say there have been no formal talks with the U.S. on the issue. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print