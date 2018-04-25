Cop who arrested suspect in Toronto van attack doesn’t want ‘hero’ label: police Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 25 2018 Show Description Toronto’s deputy police chief says the officer who peacefully arrested the suspect in Monday’s deadly van attack doesn’t want to be called a “hero.” Peter Yuen says Const. Ken Lam has a mindset to “help as many people as possible.” Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print