Country stars, NHLers pay tribute at concert for Humboldt Broncos The Canadian Press | Apr. 29 2018 The father of Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas, who died in the April 6 bus crash, says he felt a "love for humanity" at Friday's tribute concert. Several NHLers came to the Saskatoon show, which featured country stars such as Brett Kissel.