DeRozan, Lowry credit bench as Raptors beat Wizards to advance

The Canadian Press |
Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 40 points Friday as the Raptors took their first-round series with a 102-92 Game 6 win over Washington. The all-star guards lauded the depth of the Toronto bench, as they look ahead to the second round.

