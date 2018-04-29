DeRozan, Lowry credit bench as Raptors beat Wizards to advance Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 29 2018 Show Description Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan combined for 40 points Friday as the Raptors took their first-round series with a 102-92 Game 6 win over Washington. The all-star guards lauded the depth of the Toronto bench, as they look ahead to the second round. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print