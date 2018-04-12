Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Canadian Press |
Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford is pledging to remove the CEO of Hydro One if elected premier. PC energy critic Todd Smith acknowledged that the government can only replace the company’s board of directors, and only the board can fire the CEO.

