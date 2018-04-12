Doug Ford vows to oust Hydro One CEO if elected Ontario premier Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 12 2018 Show Description Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford is pledging to remove the CEO of Hydro One if elected premier. PC energy critic Todd Smith acknowledged that the government can only replace the company’s board of directors, and only the board can fire the CEO. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print