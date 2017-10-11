Freeland calls Bombardier duty ‘aggressive’ as NAFTA round ends Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Sep. 27 2017 Show Description Chrystia Freeland says a U.S. proposal to slap a hefty duty on Bombardier jets is “separate” from ongoing NAFTA renegotiations. The Foreign Affairs Minister says “really fast progress” has been made, as the third round of talks ended Wednesday. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print