The Canadian Press | May. 10 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that Canadian foreign policy is only made in Canada. Trudeau commented after former prime minister Stephen Harper signed a newspaper ad supporting the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.