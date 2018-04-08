Humboldt residents thankful for ‘overwhelming’ outpouring of support Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 08 2018 Show Description Residents of Humboldt, Saskatchewan, say support from around the world has been “overwhelming,” after a horrific crash involving a bus carrying a junior hockey team claimed 15 lives. One local man said the team is “part of the community.” Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print