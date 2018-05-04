Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

Video

Listen to the wiretap of Det. Const. Craig Ruthowsky Add to ...

Replay
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
May 24, 2015: Det. Const. Craig Ruthowsky is heard explaining police processes and search warrants to drug dealer Mr. X, in a phone call that was wiretapped by Toronto Police. On the stand at his trial, Det. Const. Ruthowsky said he would string along his informants using what he called “perceived benefit.” If they thought he was doing them a solid, or giving them inside information, he could then parlay their gratitude into bigger favours. The prosecution argued he was the one on the take.

More from this section

Editor's Picks

Globe Shows »
Amazing Space
Take a look inside innovative Canadian workplaces
Careers
Put your best foot forward with our expert advice
Inside Jobs
Profiles of innovative small businesses
Carrick Talks Money
Rob Carrick takes the guess work out of your money issues.
Nik on Numbers
Pollster Nik Nanos crunches the numbers in Canadian politics
Portfolio Checkup
Experts share their advice portfolios of real individuals
Investor Clinic
John Heinzl helps you understand the complex world of investing
Market View
Insights on developing market news