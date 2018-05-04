Listen to the wiretap of Det. Const. Craig Ruthowsky Add to ...
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Play next video
Restart playlist
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
May 24, 2015: Det. Const. Craig Ruthowsky is heard explaining police processes and search warrants to drug dealer Mr. X, in a phone call that was wiretapped by Toronto Police. On the stand at his trial, Det. Const. Ruthowsky said he would string along his informants using what he called “perceived benefit.” If they thought he was doing them a solid, or giving them inside information, he could then parlay their gratitude into bigger favours. The prosecution argued he was the one on the take.