National security adviser appears before committee over Jaspal Atwal affair Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 16 2018 Show Description National security adviser Daniel Jean says he tried to dispel misinformation over Jaspal Atwal's presence at an event with the Prime Minister. The Tories are calling on Justin Trudeau to withdraw statements he made about the controversy. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print