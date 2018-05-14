Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A New York nanny convicted of fatally stabbing two young children in her care was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a crime that has been described as 'every parent's nightmare'. Colette Luke has more.

