Olympian Meagan Duhamel helps greet pups removed from Korean dog farm

The Canadian Press | Mar. 15 2018

Olympic figure skater Meagan Duhamel helped greet dozens of dogs brought to Montreal from South Korea where they were being farmed for food. A Humane Society International staffer calls the conditions the dogs were kept in "heartbreaking."