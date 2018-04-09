Saskatchewan hockey league starting assistance program for players, families Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Apr. 09 2018 Show Description The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is starting an assistance program for players and their families following the bus crash that killed 15 people. Former NHLer Sheldon Kennedy says many players will need long-term help to deal with the trauma. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print