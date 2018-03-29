Shopify aims to bring augmented reality stores to Canadians Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Mar. 29 2018 Show Description With augmented reality now on millions of smartphones, Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify hopes to get more people on board. Shopify’s AR and VR lead says in the future merchants will be able to use AR to tailor products to shoppers’ environments. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print