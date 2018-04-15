Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Trudeau aims to remove 'uncertainty' from Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The Canadian Press |
The premiers of B.C. and Alberta met with the Prime Minister in Ottawa to discuss the dispute over the planned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. Justin Trudeau says negotiations are underway with Kinder Morgan to see construction go ahead.

