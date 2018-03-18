Trump attacks fired FBI official over alleged memos Add to ...
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Play next video
Restart playlist
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not believe a former FBI deputy director tooks notes of their interactions after reports the fired official handed several memos over to a special counsel investigating allegations Trump may have tried to obstruct an investigation into possible ties between his presidential campaign and the Russian government