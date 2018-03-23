Trump threatens to veto budget, raising risk of government shutdown Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist Reuters | Mar. 23 2018 Show Description U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprising threat on Friday to veto Congress' newly passed $1.3 trillion spending bill, a move that raised the spectre of a government shutdown ahead of a midnight deadline to renew funding for federal agencies. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print