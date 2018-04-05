Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Associated Press |
A Venezuelan musician has gone from dodging police and tear gas in Caracas to entertaining New York City commuters with his music. Wuilly Arteaga gained international fame while playing his violin during the deadly Venezuela protests last year.

