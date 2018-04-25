Video shows pedestrians diving to safety to avoid van on sidewalk in Yonge St. attack Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Globe and Mail | Apr. 25 2018 Show Description NOTE: This video contains material that some may find disturbing. Surveillance video obtained by The Globe and Mail shows the white van used in Monday’s deadly attack in Toronto driving on the sidewalk and pedestrians leaping out of its way. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print