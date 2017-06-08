UK leaders vote with Brexit talks at stake Add to ...
Video: UK leaders vote with Brexit talks at stake
Jun. 08 2017
UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn cast their votes in an election that will decide who will lead Brexit negotiations with the EU.
Reuters |
