 Skip to main content

1 wounded, 1 arrested in shooting outside Georgia State dorm

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

1 wounded, 1 arrested in shooting outside Georgia State dorm

Atlanta
The Associated Press

An early morning shooting reported outside a Georgia State University dorm left a student with injuries to the face and neck.

Atlanta news media report one arrest was made following the Saturday morning shooting of the student, whose identity had not been made public as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said the injured student was found in a car around 5 a.m. Saturday near downtown Atlanta. Police said a weapon and a bag of marijuana were found at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the motive is unclear, but said the student was part of a group that had just returned to the area after driving around Atlanta. Witnesses told police they heard a discussion about the group going somewhere to use drugs.

One suspect was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.