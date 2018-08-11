1 wounded, 1 arrested in shooting outside Georgia State dorm

An early morning shooting reported outside a Georgia State University dorm left a student with injuries to the face and neck.
Atlanta news media report one arrest was made following the Saturday morning shooting of the student, whose identity had not been made public as of Saturday afternoon.
Police said the injured student was found in a car around 5 a.m. Saturday near downtown Atlanta. Police said a weapon and a bag of marijuana were found at the scene.
Investigators said the motive is unclear, but said the student was part of a group that had just returned to the area after driving around Atlanta. Witnesses told police they heard a discussion about the group going somewhere to use drugs.
One suspect was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
