3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Kenosha County, Wis., tavern, sheriff says

KENOSHA, Wis.
The Associated Press
Authorities in Wisconsin pleaded Sunday for help in locating a suspect who opened fire at a tavern in a confrontation that left three people dead and two people seriously injured.

Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said while the suspected shooter is still at large, the public is not believed to be in danger. The suspect apparently knew the victims and targeted them, although it is not clear whether the victims knew him. The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County after the suspect was asked to leave the bar and then returned and opened fire.

“We believe our suspect knew who he was targeting,” Beth told a Sunday morning news conference.

Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals. There may have been more people with less serious injuries, and the sheriff’s department has contacted local hospitals to find them, Beth said.

Beth left open the possibility that there was more than one suspect. He said he believed at least one handgun was used.

The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colo.

