A 5.2-magnitude earthquake has jolted Greece’s southern islands, but no damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The tremour struck at 5:15 p.m. (1515 GMT) east of the island of Crete and at the depth of 9 kilometres, the Institute of Geodynamics reported in Athens.

The earthquake was felt in Crete and the islands of Karpathos, Kassos, Rhodes and Santorini, according to local media.

An unrelated 4.0-magnitude tremour also hit at 6:14 p.m. (1614 GMT) west of Athens, the Institute of Geodynamics reported. The epicentre was at a depth of 16.7 kilometres, it said.

Tremors of that magnitude are not uncommon in Greece, which lies close to a meeting point between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.