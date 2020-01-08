63 Canadians among those killed after Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran

Open this photo in gallery A handout picture provided by the Iranian Red Crescent on January 8, 2020, shows rescue teams working at the scene after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in the Iranian capital Tehran. HO/AFP/Getty Images

Sixty-three Canadians were among 176 people killed when a Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran early Wednesday morning.

The cause of the crash appeared to be catastrophic engine failure. It was not immediately seen as linked to overnight hostilities that saw Iran fire a dozen missiles at U.S. military bases in neighbouring Iraq. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has ordered all American carriers to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq and the Persian Gulf amid fears the U.S.-Iran conflict could grow.

UIA flight 752 crashed just three minutes and 42 seconds after taking off. Amateur videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a small fire in the sky, followed by a larger fire and then then bang of an explosion.

The plane was a Boeing 737-800, part of the same aircraft family as the 737 Max plane that has been grounded worldwide since March following two deadly crashes.

The Iranian Red Crescent said there was no chance of finding any survivors.

Open this photo in gallery Debris is seen from the Ukrainian plane as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press

“According to preliminary information, the plane crashed as a result of an engine failure for technical reasons. Currently, the version of a terrorist attack is ruled out," Ukraine’s embassy to Iran said in a statement on the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's website.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Pristayko wrote on Twitter that there were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians on board the plane, as well as 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three UK citizens.

“We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities continue to investigate,” Mr. Prystaiko wrote.

The head of Tehran’s civil aviation organization was quoted on Wednesday as saying Iran will not give the black box of the crashed airliner to planemaker Boeing,

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analyzed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

Flying UIA via the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is one of the cheapest ways to travel between Toronto, which has a large Iranian-Canadian community, and Tehran.

