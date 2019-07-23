 Skip to main content

World A bad day: Man driving $185-million worth of meth crashes van into police car outside of police station

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

A bad day: Man driving $185-million worth of meth crashes van into police car outside of police station

Sydney, Australia
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo provided by New South Wales Police, a damaged police vehicle is parked at a police station in Sydney. Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than $185-million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside the Sydney police station.

HOGP/The Associated Press

A driver has been charged after methamphetamine valued at more than $185-million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station, police said on Tuesday.

A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside the Eastwood Police Station on Monday morning, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no one, a police statement said.

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested 28-year-old Simon Tu and seized 273 kilograms (602 pounds) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars ($185-million), the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tu was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

He was refused bail.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter