A bad day: Man driving $185-million worth of meth crashes van into police car outside of police station

Open this photo in gallery In this Monday, July 22, 2019, photo provided by New South Wales Police, a damaged police vehicle is parked at a police station in Sydney. Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than $185-million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside the Sydney police station. HOGP/The Associated Press

A driver has been charged after methamphetamine valued at more than $185-million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station, police said on Tuesday.

A Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside the Eastwood Police Station on Monday morning, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no one, a police statement said.

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested 28-year-old Simon Tu and seized 273 kilograms (602 pounds) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars ($185-million), the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Tu was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

He was refused bail.