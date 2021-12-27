Luigi Bergamo, CEO of Q36.5, holding one his cycling shoes in his flagship store in Zurich, Switzerland, on Dec. 17.Clara Tuma/The Globe and Mail

The pandemic has cut two ways in the sports world. It has been murder on live stadium events, but has made distanced outdoor activities – including running, biking, kayaking and mountain climbing – more popular than ever, as physical and mental health become the cherished antidotes to COVID-19 restrictions and couch-potato life.

The biking world in particular is having trouble keeping its burgeoning numbers of customers happy. Extraordinary demand and global supply-chain snafus have led to a worldwide equipment shortage. Last year, I bought a Belgian off-road bike. I was told I would have to wait a month or two for delivery to Italy, where I live. The bike arrived nine months later, after I had all but given up hope of ever seeing it.

For biking-gear suppliers, the good news is that demand keeps rising in spite of the waiting times, and buyers are increasingly hunting for innovative products, even if they’re extremely costly. A recent sports industry report by PwC, based on almost 800 responses from sports executives around the world, said the sector’s expected rise in sales of consumer products is almost 4 per cent each year over the next three to five years. In the global sports industry, only revenue from betting rights was expected to grow more quickly.

One company riding the biking-gear wave is Q36.5, a relatively new brand that specializes in high-tech clothing for amateur – but dedicated – athletes. The company has its headquarters in the outdoor-sports-mad city of Bolzano, in the Italian mountain province of South Tyrol, near the Austrian frontier.

Q36.5 does not have as much brand awareness as, say, Rapha, a U.S. biking sportswear and lifestyle company owned by an investment firm controlled by Steuart Walton, of the Wal-Mart retailing empire. But that seems ready to change for Q36.5, partly because it recently attracted an investment from one of the best-known and richest executives in Europe, Ivan Glasenberg. He retired in mid-2021 as CEO of Glencore, one of the world’s biggest mining and commodities trading companies.

Mr. Glasenberg, a biking enthusiast and former champion race-walker who was born in South Africa and lives in Switzerland, bought about 30 per cent of Q36.5 a year and a half ago and wants to help propel it onto the world stage. “I think it can grow into a big sportswear company,” he said in an interview. “There is massive growth potential in this industry. Athletes want higher quality material and everyone realizes that they have to stay in shape to fight this disease.”

Q36.5 is going up against Rapha and other names in the high-end, tech-oriented biking gear business, including Castelli of Italy, Assos of Switzerland, Pas Normal Studios of Denmark and MAAP of Australia. The biking sportswear industry is highly fragmented, meaning any ambitious, well-financed company with innovative products has the potential to make a splash. The hundreds of competitors are somewhat reassured by the knowledge that global sporting powerhouses, such as Nike and Adidas, have yet to take a meaningful share of the biking market.

The Q in Q36.5 stands for Quaerere, which means “research” in Latin. The numbers refer to the temperature, in Celsius, of a healthy human body. The name doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but it reflects the spirit and philosophy of the company, said co-founder and chief executive Luigi Bergamo, 53, who owns a majority stake with his wife, Sabrina Emmasi Bergamo. “We are not a traditional bike clothing company,” he said. “We like to think of ourselves more as a laboratory.”

Mr. Bergamo inherited his passion for cycling from his father, who was a racing fan. In the early 1980s, Luigi started junior racing, but he had trouble finding suitable biking clothing – especially for the mountains of northern Italy, whose long, steep climbs and descents can expose a rider to extreme changes in weather over a few hours. Biking clothing back then was typically made from wool. It was bulky, heavy, non-aerodynamic and didn’t resist the wind or dissipate body heat efficiently. You either roasted or froze, sometimes both on the same day. “I needed to adapt ski clothing, like ski underwear, to protect myself,” Mr. Bergamo said.

He became more interested in biking clothing than the bikes themselves. Eventually, he joined Assos as head of research and development, which largely meant finding and testing new materials. By then, Assos was already famous in the sports world for having launched Lycra biking shorts in the mid-1970s. Lycra is a synthetic, flexible, durable and light fabric that always reverts back to its original shape after being stretched. It was invented by the American chemicals giant DuPont in the late 1950s.

After 20 years at Assos, Mr. Bergamo decided to strike out on his own. He launched Q36.5 in 2013. The company, he decided, would have technology at its core – “an extreme vision of the future of cycling clothing,” as he put it.

Today, the entire Q36.5 team consists of only 25 employees, a third of whom are involved in R&D. The small company is big on innovation and testing. It uses a climate chamber created by EURAC Research of Bolzano, a private research centre whose clients include the European Space Agency and various UN agencies, to replicate outdoor conditions. In the chamber, bikers, wearing experimental clothing, are wired up to measure their body temperatures and the sweat they produce, and how each is dissipated.

The company considers itself a pioneer in woven fabrics that dry very quickly, support muscles and improve thermal regulation. One of Q36.5′s fabrics includes threads made of actual silver, an anti-electrostatic thermal conductor that spreads body heat over a large area and gives garments anti-bacterial qualities. The company also uses graphene in its high-end performance clothing. Graphene is made from an ultra-thin layer of graphite, a form of crystalline carbon that is very light, strong and heat conductive.

While Mr. Bergamo is obsessed with the technical aspects of biking clothing, Q36.5, with the help of Mr. Glasenberg, is ramping up its commercial presence. It just opened a flagship store in Zurich and, with Canadian partner Alpha Velo, has a small boutique in Toronto, its first in Canada. Other shops are in the works. Possible locations include New York, Los Angeles and the Spanish island of Mallorca, a big biking centre.

Mr. Bergamo said part of the company’s marketing pitch is sustainability, which is especially important to young bikers. Unlike some of its competitors, Q36.5 makes almost all of its products domestically – that is, not in China or other parts of Asia – and most of its biking jerseys are produced with recycled fibres.

“We have a limited carbon footprint, and having a short supply chain helps us to assure quality,” Mr. Bergamo said. “And the COVID situation means that we are growing along with all the biking brands. It’s outdoors and healthy.”

