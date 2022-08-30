A woman gets her routine COVID-19 throat swab at a coronavirus testing site displaying the rules and regulations in Beijing, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

China’s strict COVID-19 policies are damaging the country’s economy at a time of increased instability, a prominent Chinese think tank warned this week in a swiftly-censored report.

The move comes as China faces ongoing outbreaks in Tibet, Xinjiang and the southern island province of Hainan, as well as new curbs on movement in the manufacturing hub of Shenzhen, across the border from Hong Kong.

Newer strains of the coronavirus, particularly the Omicron variant, have severely tested China’s “zero COVID” policy that was largely effective at containing infections and avoiding excess death in the first two years of the pandemic.

But Omicron, while highly infective, also typically results in less severe cases of COVID, with a lower rate of hospitalization and mortality, think tank Anbound said in a report published this week, titled “It’s Time for China to Adjust its Virus Control and Prevention Policies.”

“Omicron has not led to a run on medical resources in many countries,” the report’s unnamed authors wrote, adding “by August this year, most countries in the world had emerged from the pandemic and entered a relatively stable recovery stage.”

China, however, “is still following the strict prevention and control measures it adopted two years ago,” they wrote. “China’s economy is at risk of stalling,” due to the “impact of epidemic prevention and control policies.”

Founded in 1993, Anbound says it has served the Communist Party’s Central Financial and Economic Leading Group and provided research to government agencies and financial institutions.

The report was published on the think tank’s accounts on WeChat and Weibo, China’s largest social media platforms, on August 28, but was deleted by the following day. That censorship actually attracted more attention than the report’s somewhat mild criticisms of official policy, which had not attracted considerable discussion on the Chinese internet.

While they do not outright blame themselves, China’s leaders have acknowledged the economic challenges the country is currently facing as a result of COVID restrictions.

Beijing has set a growth target of 5.5 per cent this year, its lowest for three decades. Many banks and analysts expect it to miss even that, with Goldman Sachs forecasting “sluggish” growth of closer to 3 per cent.

Last week, China’s State Council announced a 300 billion yuan ($56-billion) stimulus, aiming to boost investment and consumption. Speaking Monday, Premier Li Keqiang promised to “resolutely introduce a package of policies and follow-up policies to stabilize the economy.”

Previous efforts have been undermined by COVID curbs, however, particularly the stringent lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities, which dragged down economic growth and sapped investor confidence.

Anbound said the current impact of repeated shutdowns of companies and neighbourhoods is more severe than last year, adding the “freezing effect” on the economy may be worse than in 2020 at the beginning of the outbreak, when the whole country shut down temporarily.

A survey released Monday by the U.S.-China Business Council, an organization representing more than 270 companies, found optimism among members in the Chinese economy had dropped to a record low.

“China’s COVID-19 strategy now poses the top challenge to U.S. companies, displacing U.S.-China relations, which ranked as the top concern for four consecutive years,” that report said. “The looming possibility that companies will again be forced to partially halt operations due to lockdowns and the impacts of local controls on consumer demand have undermined confidence in the business environment.”

In its censored report, Anbound warned “China’s economy is at risk of stalling, and the biggest factor” is COVID. The “so-called ‘pandemic shock’ is not actually the pandemic itself,” it added, “but the impact of prevention and control policies.”

With reporting from the Associated Press and Alexandra Li

