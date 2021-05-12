 Skip to main content
A cricket bat made of bamboo? Cambridge University engineers hit sacred English willow for a six

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Open this photo in gallery

Ben Tinkler-Davies, the co-author of a University of Cambridge paper looking into replacing willow with bamboo as a material for making cricket bats, studies a bamboo bat in London.

-/AFP/Getty Images

Few sports have more traditions than cricket and for nearly 200 years the game’s distinctive bats have been made almost exclusively from English willow.

But now a pair of engineers from the University of Cambridge has tampered with cricket’s sacred history by developing a bat made out of bamboo. The researchers say their bat is cheaper to make, more eco-friendly and packs a bigger punch for hitters than the traditional implement.

“We’re not here to say the willow bat hasn’t got a place in cricket,” said Ben Tinkler-Davies, a design engineer who worked on the prototype. “We’re here to say that we’ve got a sustainable alternative that can revolutionize cricket.”

The project was the brainchild of Darshil Shah, who played on Thailand’s under-19 cricket team and is now a lecturer in Cambridge’s Centre for Natural Material Innovation. He’d long been fascinated at finding different uses for bamboo and he recruited Tinkler-Davies, then a Cambridge undergraduate, to examine its potential for cricket bats. After a year of research, they unveiled their prototype this week and published its proficiencies in the Journal of Sports Engineering and Technology.

They made the bat out of laminated strips of moso bamboo, which is abundant in India and China. After a series of lab tests – including microscopic analysis, video-capture technology, computer modelling and compression testing – they gave it to some players to try.

The testing showed that the bat was stronger than one made from willow and that its sweet spot – the best place to hit for the most runs – was bigger and generated 19-per-cent more power. “This is a batsman’s dream,” Shah said.

Tinkler-Davies said the bat was cheaper to make and more environmentally friendly because bamboo is far more prevalent than willow, which is becoming scarce. It also takes about 15 years to grow a willow tree and because of imperfections in the wood, roughly 20 per cent of it is wasted during bat production. By contrast, bamboo grows three times faster and culms, or shoots, can be harvested repeatedly for 30 years before replanting is needed.

“What we found through testing was that bamboo outperforms willow on almost every single aspect,” said Tinkler-Davies, 22, who graduated from Cambridge last year and now works for a London-based engineering firm called Arrival. “Even just from using it in the training net for a short period of time you can tell that it’s got the potential to really go on and make a difference.”

There have been other attempts to modify cricket bats. In 1979 Australia’s Dennis Lillee used an aluminum bat during a Test match against the West Indies but he was prevented from using it again in a later game against England. Another Australian, Ricky Ponting, put a carbon-graphite strip on his bat in 2005, which was ruled illegal because it damaged the ball.

As a result of those failed efforts cricket has largely remained unchanged and it hasn’t followed the example of sports such as golf, tennis, hockey and baseball where radical transformations have taken place to clubs, racquets, sticks and bats. “Cricket is one of these sports where the bat material hasn’t changed in 200 years,” Tinkler-Davies said. “If you look at almost every other sport they’ve gone through innovations.”

There are drawbacks to the bamboo bat. It’s heavier than the willow version and its power has drawn criticism from bowlers who say the game will turn into a slug fest. Cricket purists also argue that bamboo won’t produce the same poetic sound of “leather on willow” that’s a hallmark of summer for legions of fans.

Shah and Tinkler-Davies have insisted that their bat can be modified to make it lighter and less powerful. And they say their testing – in the lab and on the field – has found no difference in the sound. “So to the purists we say you’re still going to have that sound that you love but it’s just going to be leather on bamboo, not willow,” Tinkler-Davies said.

The guardians of the game, London’s Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), have poured cold water on the bat being used at the professional level any time soon. In a statement the MCC said the rules made it clear that bat blades must be made of wood and noted that bamboo was a grass. Any change in the rule would have to consider “maintaining the balance between bat and ball … particularly the concept of the bat producing greater power,” the club added. However, the MCC acknowledged the sustainability issue and said “this angle of willow alternatives should also be considered.”

Tinkler-Davies said MCC left open the possibility that the bat could be used in the amateur ranks or as a training bat for pros. And if that happens, the engineers plan to look for more bamboo options elsewhere. “It is something we definitely are going to consider and see if it’s not just something for cricket but it’s for other sports around the world,” he said.

