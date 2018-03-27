A mystery train in Beijing places China back at the fore of talks on North Korea

Open this photo in gallery Police guard an area outside a train station ahead of the arrival of a convoy in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Some media have speculated that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was making a visit to China. Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

The list of facts surrounding whatever happened this week between North Korea and China remains short. A green train with yellow stripes arrived in Beijing Monday and left again Tuesday. That train resembled the slow-moving armoured conveyance used by North Korean leaders in the past — including Kim Jong-il, who famously transformed it into a mobile feast, complete with French wines and fresh lobster.

Who was on the train remains, officially speaking, a mystery. China’s foreign ministry denied knowledge of any meeting with North Korea; in Seoul and Washington, officials said they had no conclusive information.

But the presence of the train in Beijing immediately thrust China — Pyongyang’s oldest ally and protector — back to the fore in the global discussion on how to respond to a nuclear-armed North Korea that has demonstrated an ability to fire missiles with immense geographic reach.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet in historic talks

Related: North Korea open to denuclearization, ready for talks with U.S., South says

And the evidence, including reports from Japan, South Korea and China, suggests the train delivered to Beijing Kim Jong-un on an unexpected trip that would mark his first known foray outside his country since becoming North Korea’s Supreme Leader in 2011.

What precipitated the trip is not known, nor is the roster of people involved or the nature of their conversation. One South Korean media report said Mr. Kim sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for three hours.

The arrival of a high-level North Korean delegation to Beijing marks the latest remarkable chapter in a sustained “peace offensive” that has led to plans for meetings between Mr. Kim and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in as well as U.S. President Donald Trump. Now Mr. Xi appears to have jumped to the front of the queue, reasserting his presence in a detente that had appeared to be proceeding with little obvious Chinese intervention.

But the visit to Beijing had the air of a very different meeting than those planned with other leaders at the invitation of Mr. Kim. It’s more likely that Mr. Xi demanded the North Korean leader come to China, said Steve Tsang, director of the China Policy Institute at the University of Nottingham.

“There are a huge number of reasons why such a meeting would make a lot of sense for Xi Jinping. Because until a meeting takes place, Xi Jinping and China would appear to have been completely excluded from the turn of events following the Winter Olympics,” Prof. Tsang said.

“I can’t see Kim there just sucking up to Xi and saying, ‘big brother, tell me what you want me to do.’ ”

Instead, Mr. Kim’s presence in Beijing is “enough to make China relevant again,” an exercise in giving face to a Chinese president who recently oversaw the abolishment of his own term limits.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But that would suggest Mr. Kim has gone to China “under threat,” and “the most I think Xi can really get from Kim is for Kim to agree to keep Xi in the loop,” Prof. Tsang said.

Beijing nonetheless has its own interest in ridding the neighbouring Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

North Korea, too, has cause to seek China’s ear. Donald Trump’s pick of John Bolton as his national security adviser imparts a more hawkish tone to the White House. Mr. Bolton has, in the past, called for pre-emptive strikes against North Korea, raising the stakes for Mr. Kim if his expected meeting with Mr. Trump produces no fruit.

China and North Korea remain signatories of a mutual defence treaty, and there is reason for Mr. Kim to seek backup in case he needs it.

“China won’t intervene in a war of North Korea’s choosing, but might be willing to defend it if attacked. Either way, giving the impression of unity is good for both North Korea and China at the current moment,” said Christopher Green, an expert on North Korea who is an adviser for the International Crisis Group.

China, too, remains North Korea’s most important trading partner — indeed, Beijing’s willingness to participate in international sanctions is the single greatest determinant of their success.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is all very well to engage the U.S. and South Korea in diplomacy, but since North Korea isn’t likely to denuclearize, those relations will always be tough, it will always need China,” said Mr. Green.

“And the Chinese are going to be the first ones to ease off on sanctions. If Kim wants revenue streams, that is the first place he’ll get them.”

What it comes down to, he said, is “neither North nor South Korea can afford to entirely ignore their giant allies, much as they may want to.”