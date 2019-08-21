‘A warning’: China’s central television takes direct aim at Canadian foreign minister

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland at a news conference following a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Toronto, Aug. 6, 2019. Chinese authorities singled out Ms. Freeland on Aug. 21 in an unusually personal rebuke to her comments about Hong Kong. REUTERS/Moe Doiron/File Photo Moe Doiron/Reuters

Chinese authorities are taking aim at Canada’s foreign minister, singling out Chrystia Freeland by name in an unusually personal rebuke to her comments about Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang rebuked the Canadian government, saying it ”has made irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs repeatedly and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs.”

Those remarks were then reported by Xinwen Lianbo, the nightly newscast by China Central Television, which directed a withering gaze at Ms. Freeland. On Saturday, she released a joint statement with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in which they spoke out against “unacceptable violent incidents” in Hong Kong and called for the city’s fundamental freedoms to be upheld.

Xinwen Lianbo did not discuss the content of the statement, but named Ms. Freeland in its report, saying it “is the third time since May of this year that she has issued a declaration on Hong Kong.”

China, the program said, “solemnly demands that the Canadian side be cautious in matters such as Hong Kong.”

Xinwen Lianbo is the country’s most influential information platform, with an estimated viewership that can exceed 130 million.

Neither the program nor the foreign ministry made any mention of Ms. Mogherini or the European Union.

It’s a telling omission, said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing who is also an adviser to the State Council of China, the country’s Cabinet.

To “openly criticize an iconic diplomatic figure in another country” is “rare and unexpected,” Prof. Shi said – but so are other Chinese actions in recent months, including a halt to some Canadian agricultural exports, the arrest of two Canadians and death sentences for two others found guilty of drug crimes.

“The criticism on, and only on, Canada reflects the fact that relations between the two countries are quite terrible,” he said. Even so, “I think it’s fair to say that even with all of that, there’s still room for things to deteriorate,” Prof. Shi said, citing areas of co-operation and trade that continue between the countries.

Canada has a unique stake in Hong Kong, where an estimated 300,000 people hold Canadian passports. With Chinese state media broadcasting images of military equipment assembled just outside Hong Kong, prime minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said his government is “very concerned” about Canadian citizens in the city.

He called for peace and de-escalation, and “for listening by local authorities and by the Chinese government to the preoccupations expressed by the citizens of Hong Kong.”

The furious response from Beijing further highlights the breadth of the rift that has developed between Canada and China following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and the subsequent arrest in China of two Canadians.

But it also adds a fresh perspective to the difficult decisions facing Canadian leadership, who have faced demands both to adopt a much tougher stance toward Beijing in favour of supporting demonstrators in Hong Kong, and to bring back calm to relations with the world’s second-largest economy, which has visited serious consequences on critics in recent months.

On Wednesday, for example, China’s foreign ministry confirmed that mainland authorities have detained a Hong Kong employee of the U.K. Consulate in the city. Hong Kong was a British colony before being handed over to Chinese control in 1997, and Beijing has lashed out at politicians in the U.K. who have accused it of breaching a pledge to give the city a high degree of autonomy under a “one country two systems” formulation.

“The British side has made a lot of erroneous remarks on Hong Kong,” Mr. Geng, the foreign ministry spokesman, said Wednesday. He called on the U.K. ”to stop pointing fingers and making accusations.”

Canadian outspokenness on Hong Kong has also raised worries for those advocating on behalf of people caught up in the Chinese legal system in the midst of frictions between Ottawa and Beijing. “I am concerned about how my Canadian client’s interests could be harmed,” said Zhang Dongshuo, a Chinese lawyer who represents Robert Schellenberg, one of the Canadians sentenced to death. “I think there will be a negative impact.”

There are few signs of such ambivalence from Beijing, however.

“The government of the People’s Republic of China appears to be sending a strong signal of severe dissatisfaction and disappointment with the Trudeau government in general,” said Charles Burton, a Brock University scholar who studies Chinese politics.

Direct criticism of a senior Canadian leader may also indicate a strategic calculation by Chinese leadership, he said.

“Already banned from travel to Russia, now Ms. Freeland may find that she will be denied a visa to enter China as well,” Prof. Burton said. “China may have identified her as the block to the government sending [former prime minister] Jean Chrétien and [Canadian businessman] Andre Desmarais as special envoys.”

Both men are considered long friends of China’s ruling Communist Party, and have been suggested as intermediaries to thaw the freeze that has developed between Canada and China following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, and the subsequent arrest in China of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Open criticism in the Xinwen Lianbo report “is a warning,” said Su Hao, a professor in the School of Diplomacy at China Foreign Affairs University. The stolid 7 p.m. program typically runs heavy with images of Chinese leaders visiting villages and shaking hands.

“It’s very rare for Chinese news anchors to do something like this, though of course their task is to serve as a channel for Chinese top officials to give voice to their stance and opinion. We can consider it a reflection of the scale of China’s anger.” Beijing considers the statement from Ms. Freeland “equal to openly supporting people who are destroying order in this city,” he said.

Still, the hostile tone fits with a broader theme in China’s response to a summer of protest in Hong Kong.

“China has been trying to play united front tactics by isolating ’the enemy’ and directing criticism against them in an effort to unite their ‘friends,’” said Jeremy Paltiel, an expert on China at Carleton University who is a keen observer of the country’s official rhetoric.

But, he said, “it will not work in Hong Kong and the resulting polarization will damage their relations elsewhere.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li

