Afghan government claims Taliban attacking city of Kunduz

Afghan government claims Taliban attacking city of Kunduz

Kabul, Afghanistan
The Associated Press
Taliban fighters have attacked the city of Kunduz, according to the Afghanistan government.

Uncredited/The Associated Press

Afghanistan’s government says the Taliban have again attacked one of the country’s largest cities, Kunduz.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Seddiqi says Afghan security forces are repelling the attack in some parts of the city, a strategic crossroads with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul.

The spokesman says the insurgent group has taken positions in civilian areas. Officials in Kunduz cannot be reached by phone.

The attack comes as the Taliban and a United States envoy continue negotiations in Qatar on ending America’s longest war. Both sides in recent weeks signalled they are close to an agreement.

Kunduz fell to the Taliban in 2015 and has come under attack several times since then.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a Twitter post calls this attack “large-scale.”

