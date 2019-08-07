 Skip to main content

World Afghan police: Large explosion shakes western part of Kabul

Rahim Faiez
Kabul
The Associated Press
Police say a huge explosion has gone off in the western part of Afghanistan’s capital.

Spokesman Firdaus Faramarz told The Associated Press that there are no immediate details on any casualties or the nature of the explosion in Kabul on Wednesday.

Local media are showing footage of a large plume of smoke rising above that part of the city, which is home to many of the minority Hazara community.

Meanwhile, a security official confirms that an hours-long clearance operation is underway in eastern Kabul against insurgents on Wednesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk with reporters.

Report an error
