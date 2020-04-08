 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
World

African leaders rally to defend WHO after Trump blasts the health agency

Geoffrey YorkAfrica Bureau Chief
Johannesburg
World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

African leaders are rallying to the defence of the World Health Organization and its Ethiopian director a day after U.S. President Donald Trump launched a verbal attack on the international health body.

Mr. Trump, at a news conference Tuesday evening, threatened to freeze U.S. funding for the organization – a potentially huge blow to the WHO, as the United States is its biggest single funding source.

He accused the WHO of being biased in favour of China and failing to give early support to his restrictions on travellers from China. He alleged that the organization “called it wrong” by failing to move aggressively enough in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO,” he said. “They seem to be very China-centric … They seem to err always on the side of China.”

But his criticism was swiftly rejected by political leaders in Africa, where the WHO has been a crucial source of support for battles against Ebola, malaria and other diseases.

The presidents of Rwanda, South Africa and Namibia, along with the head of the African Union Commission, took to social media Wednesday to voice their support for the WHO and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who has been leading the daily response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Surprised to learn of a campaign by the U.S. government against WHO’s global leadership,” said a tweet by Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, which represents 55 member countries.

He said the African Union fully supports the WHO and its director-general. “The focus should remain on collectively fighting COVID-19 as a united global community. The time for accountability will come.”

Later he added: “I certainly do not imply that it is WHO or Dr. Tedros that need to account in this regard.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame tweeted that he totally agreed with the African Union leader. He said Dr. Tedros had the “full confidence and support of Africa.” He added: “Save us [from] too much politics, Africa does not need it.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a tweet that the WHO is providing “exceptional” and “incalculable” leadership, adding that international solidarity is “the most potent weapon” against the pandemic.

Namibian President Hage Geingob added his support for the WHO and Dr. Tedros. “Global solidarity has become critical,” he said on Twitter. “Let’s hold hands in this crucial moment and focus on what matters, saving lives.”

The United States provides almost 10 per cent of the WHO’s annual budget of about US$6-billion.

Despite the accusations from Mr. Trump, the WHO was faster than the United States in declaring an emergency in the coronavirus crisis. It announced on Jan. 30 that the virus was a public health emergency of international concern. Mr. Trump did not declare a national emergency until March 13.

And while the WHO has been widely criticized for Beijing’s influence over its public statements regarding the coronavirus, its opposition to U.S. travel restrictions imposed on Chinese visitors in early February was not a uniquely pro-China stance. The WHO and many of its member states, including Canada, have traditionally been reluctant to support travel bans in the early stages of health emergencies because they can inflict heavy damage on economies and hamper the flow of crucial aid to countries suffering from outbreaks.

President Donald Trump has removed the inspector-general tasked with overseeing the government's coronavirus response, including $2.3 trillion in economic relief, the spokeswoman for the inspector general's office said on Tuesday. Reuters

